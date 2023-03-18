Party official gunned down around Cross River Polling unit

A party official has been reportedly shot dead in Ogoja, the northern part of Cross River State. He was allegedly shot dead close to a…

A party official has been reportedly shot dead in Ogoja, the northern part of Cross River State.

He was allegedly shot dead close to a polling unit in the area.

Irene Ugbo, Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, confirmed the incident when she featured on a radio programme.

She said the soldiers were supposed to stay distance away from polling units.

An eye witness account said the deceased whose name was simply given as Joe was a popular bike rider in Calabar, the state capital.

He had reportedly travelled to his hometown for the election.

The incident has already disrupted the voting process in the area.

Many voters may be stranded as a result of the situation.

Some INEC accredited journalist and persons involved in the conduct of the elections were made to park their vehicles and trek long distances.