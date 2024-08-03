✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Over 50 protesters were arrested in Abuja – Amnesty International

Leading Human Rights group, Amnesty International Nigeria, has said over 50 protesters were arrested in Abuja on the third day of the demonstration against hardship in the land.

Daily Trust reports that some individuals had scheduled protests for August 1 and August 10, 2024.

Conveners of the protest  in Abuja had demanded to use Eagle Square for convergence but they were denied access.

A court later restricted  them to Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, where the exercise held peacefully on the first two days of the exercise.

However, the atmosphere was charged after police fired teargas at protesters on the third day.

Although the police had forcefully dispersed protesters across Nigeria’s capital city on the first two days of the exercise, there was no use of force at the approved venue.

But the formerly friendly officers became aggressive when protesters began regrouping on Saturday.

Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrived the stadium in seven vehicles.

While the policemen arrested those on ground, other operatives started shooting at protesters and journalists who ran for cover.

The security operatives not only shot but chased their victims, arrested them. Some of the journalists who were arrested regained freedom after identifying themselves while the protesters were whisked away.

In a tweet on Friday, Amnesty International said, “The Nigerian authorities must immediately end the ongoing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters who convened at Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja. The over 50 peaceful protesters arbitrarily arrested across the FCT must be released immediately and unconditionally.

“The shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force on protesters against hunger in the FCT is unacceptable. Those suspected of responsibility must be held to account. People have the right to peacefully demand accountability through protests. This right must be respected. “

