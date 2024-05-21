✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

‘Operation Banex’ Soldier slaps civilian into coma

One of the military personnel keeping watch at the popular Banex plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, has slapped a lady into coma.…

bannex
bannex

One of the military personnel keeping watch at the popular Banex plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, has slapped a lady into coma.

Daily Trust reports that the plaza has remained under lock and key four days after thugs beat up some soldiers who had a disagreement with a trader.

Our correspondent had gone to the area to monitor update when soldiers accosted the lady who crossed a barricade at the plaza.

The lady was trekking on the barricaded road when she was stopped by soldiers.

After asking her some questions, one of them slapped her heavily and she collapsed.

Daily Trust correspondent at the scene witnessed how she was rushed into a van which sped off the scene.

It is unclear if she was being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, traders have been counting their losses over the military action, which they said could have been resolved without the lockdown.

Our correspondent who visited the market on Tuesday afternoon found soldiers across the plaza.

Lamenting the situation, Chibuzor Ike, a phone repairer at the plaza, i said: “I am already counting losses. It doesn’t seem like they will leave anytime soon. We are pleading for the reopening of the place for business.”

Trouble started when thugs beat up some soldiers who had a disagreement with a trader in the plaza.

The trader had reportedly sold a bad phone to someone who invited soldiers. Rather than resolve the issue amicably, the trader reportedly invited thugs who assaulted the uniform men.

They descended on at least two soldiers and another man in mufti. The thugs who broke into groups slapped, kicked and beat up the soldiers.

Although the police stepped in to resolve the situation, soldiers later stormed the plaza, forcing traders to shut down immediately.

Some videos on social media showed soldiers chasing a crowd of people and punishing a few others.

The army has been silent on the action at the plaza as Onyema Nwachukwu has not made an official comment as of the time of filing this report.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories