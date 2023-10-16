BREAKING: Ondo PDP Secretariat shut over Anti-Akeredolu protest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been shut. Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the operatives of…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been shut.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are currently at the secretariat.

Daily Trust reports that the development is not unconnected with the plan by the members of the PDP to protest the continued absence and whereabouts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had in September returned to the country from his three-month medical vacation in Germany where he treated an undisclosed illness.

But since his return, Akeredolu has reportedly been staying at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, a development that has forced critics of his administration to demand his resignation.

The main opposition party, PDP, had on Sunday threatened to stage a massive protest in Akure, to demand his whereabouts.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo state, could not be immediately reached as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

