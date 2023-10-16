✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Top Story

BREAKING: Ondo PDP Secretariat shut over Anti-Akeredolu protest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been shut. Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the operatives of…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been shut.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are currently at the secretariat.

Daily Trust reports that the development is not unconnected with the plan by the members of the PDP to protest the continued absence and whereabouts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had in September returned to the country from his three-month medical vacation in Germany where he treated an undisclosed illness.

But since his return, Akeredolu has reportedly been staying at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, a development that has forced critics of his administration to demand his resignation.

The main opposition party, PDP, had on Sunday threatened to stage a massive protest in Akure, to demand his whereabouts.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo state, could not be immediately reached as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: