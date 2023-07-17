BREAKING: Omisore Shut out of APC Emergency Meeting

Senator Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been shut out of the emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of…

Senator Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been shut out of the emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the ruling party.

The meeting is ongoing at the National Secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

Omisore who was among the early callers at the meeting left the party secretariat without speaking with the media.

The meeting is the first since the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the party.

Details later…

