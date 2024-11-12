✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

BREAKING: Okpebholo sworn in as Edo Governor

    By Usman A. Bello,

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been sworn in as the 6th elected governor of Edo State.

Sen. Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Asue Ighodalo and that of the Labour Party Barr. Olumide Akpata, in the September 21 governorship election.
Hon. Denise Idahosa was also sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of the state.
The duo were sworn-in by the Chief Judge  of the state, Justice, Daniel Okongbowa.
Daily Trust reports that the outgoing Governor, Gidwin Obaseki, was absent during the swear-in.
Details later

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories