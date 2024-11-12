BREAKING: Okpebholo sworn in as Edo Governor

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been sworn in as the 6th elected governor of Edo State.

Sen. Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Asue Ighodalo and that of the Labour Party Barr. Olumide Akpata, in the September 21 governorship election.

Hon. Denise Idahosa was also sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of the state.

The duo were sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice, Daniel Okongbowa.

Daily Trust reports that the outgoing Governor, Gidwin Obaseki, was absent during the swear-in.

Details later