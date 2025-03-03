BREAKING: Obasa set to return as Meranda steps down after 49 days in office

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos
The speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has resigned as the speaker after 49 days in office.
Meranda took over as the house speaker after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached by lawmakers on January 13.
Meranda, who presided over her last plenary on Monday, received showers of praises from the lawmakers.
Following her resignation, Obasa was reinstated as the speaker.
Prior to the plenary, there was a closed meeting outside the chamber.
Our correspondent observed that the chairman of the state All Progressives Congress, Cornelius Ojelabi, was at the meeting held within the assembly premises of Obasa, Meranda.
The meeting has left the plenary session scheduled for 1pm on hold before the house was later reconvened.
The reinstatement of Obasa followed a meeting held on Sunday night with stakeholders and leaders of the party including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
