BREAKING: No INEC official in sight as Shettima arrives PU

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, did not find any official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at his polling unit when he arrived on Saturday.

Not a single official was found at Kukawa polling unit (PU 021) in Lamisula Jabbamari, Maiduguri metropolis, when Shettima got there around 9:40am.

Shettima, who was in company of the state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, was said to have moved to Mafa – the country of home of the governor – where Zulum will cast his vote.

Accreditation was supposed to have commenced at 8:30am, yet there was no clear information on whether the voting materials would arrive sooner.

Voters at the polling unit lamented over the situation as they called on the INEC to deploy the materials on time.

“We have been here since 6:00am but no INEC official is present. We are surprised because it has never happened like this,” of the voters said.