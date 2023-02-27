BREAKING: NNPP’s Sumaila ends APC’s Gaya 16-year in Senate

From Salim Umar Ibrahim & Aminu Naganye, Kano The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kano south senatorial district, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila,…

From Salim Umar Ibrahim & Aminu Naganye, Kano

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kano south senatorial district, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has defeated the incumbent senator, Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sumaila, a former legislative aide for President Buhari and former House of Rep member, defeated Gaya, who has been in the red chamber for 16 years.

According to the final results announced Monday morning by INEC returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Barde, Sumaila polled 319,857 votes to defeat Gaya who polled 192,518 and Galadanci Murtal Bashir of the PDP who polled 14,880 while the candidate of the LP, Umar Darki finished a distant fourth with 2,875 votes.

Gaya served as governor of Kano state in 1992 and was elected into the red chamber in 2007.

Sumaila on his part represented Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2003-2015 before he was appointed as President Buhari’s legislative aide in 2015.