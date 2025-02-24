NNPP suspends Senator associating with Ganduje, Barau

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila. lawmaker representing Kano South Senatorial District.

He was suspended alongside three prominent members of the party including Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Abdullahi Rogo, and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, chairman of the party in the state, announced this during a press briefing in Kano, on Monday.

SPONSOR AD

He said the action was taken against them over alleged anti-party activities.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hinted at mass defection of senior members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC.

According to Dungurawa, the affected members, who were elected to the National Assembly under the NNPP platform, have recently engaged in actions that contradict the party’s principles and objectives.

He criticized them for failing to uphold party loyalty despite being granted complementary tickets during the elections.

One of the key incidents that led to the suspension was the wedding of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter and the commissioning of projects at his university in Sumaila.

Sumaila had invited key members of the APC, including Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Ganduje and other opposition figures.

Dungurawa expressed surprise that the events were attended primarily by individuals who had previously opposed Kawu, while NNPP members were notably absent.

To address the issue, the party established a committee to investigate the matter and ensure a resolution.

Despite the suspension, Dungurawa emphasized that the NNPP remains open to reconciliation.

He stated that if the suspended members acknowledge their actions and seek forgiveness, the party may consider reinstating them.