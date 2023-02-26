BREAKING: NNPP stops Ganduje’s son, wins House of reps election in Kano

Umar Ganduje, son of the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, has lost the House of representatives election. The governor’s son who contested Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal…

Umar Ganduje, son of the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, has lost the House of representatives election.

The governor’s son who contested Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency lost to Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe, candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who is the incumbent representative of the constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Jobe is returning to the green chamber for the fifth time.

Jobe was polled 52, 456 votes against Ganduje, who polled 44,809 votes.