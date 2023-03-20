BREAKING: NNPP leading with over 100k votes as Kano residents await final LGA result

But for Dala Local Government Area of Kano, the collation of 2023 governorship election in Kano would have been almost over. As of the time…

But for Dala Local Government Area of Kano, the collation of 2023 governorship election in Kano would have been almost over.

As of the time of filing this report, the results of other 43 LGAs had been collated, with the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 102,983 votes.

While Abba Kabir Yusuf, governorship candidate of the NNPP has polled a total of 964,808 votes, APC’s Nasir Gawuna has secured 861,825 votes.

Already party supporters have been jubilating what they see as a sign of victory but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to conclude the process.

