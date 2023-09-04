BREAKING: NLC shuns FG’s meeting on warning strike

]The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has boycotted the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a view…

]The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has boycotted the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a view to averting the two-day warning strike already declared by the organised labour.

Our correspondent, who is currently covering the meeting, reports that only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) by its President, Festus Osifo, showed for the meeting slated for 3pm but started at exactly 5:32pm.

The meeting has currently gone into a closed-door session, with the minister appealing to the journalists to excuse the stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues.

The NLC had on Friday declared that the workers across the country should embark on a two-day warning strike starting from Tuesday, September 5 over current hardship being experienced by Nigerians nationwide.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Lalong at press briefing earlier, explained that he was yet to meet with the labour leaders before today because he was yet to get adequate brief from the relevant departments.

Speaking at the briefing, Lalong specifically appealed to the leadership of both the TUC and the NLC to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days time.

Details later…

