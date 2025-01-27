BREAKING: New Lagos Assembly speaker moves into Obasa’s former office amid tight security

New Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday occupied her office at the assembly complex amid a looming showdown over the speaker’s seat.

Daily Trust reports that security measures were beefed up at the assembly over palpable fears of a potential showdown.

The ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, at the weekend, returned to the state, barely two weeks after his removal by 32 of the 39 Assembly members, insisting that he remains the number one lawmaker of the assembly.

On his return, Obasa received a “heroic welcome” from supporters at his residence in Ikeja.

Obasa said he remains the speaker “until the right thing has been done.”

However, there are fears of potential showdown should Obasa grace the plenary session on Monday (today).

Monday’s plenary makes it the third session presided over by Meranda since Obasa’s removal, with the former speaker absent at the last two sittings.

Meanwhile, security personnel screened journalists and other individuals attempting to enter the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

At least three police vehicles are stationed at the assembly’s main gate with other security vehicles sighted inside the complex as the lawmakers prepare to hold a plenary.

The tightened security measures were said to be part of a move to prevent breakdown of law and order at the assembly.

Daily Trust reports that Meranda on Monday arrived the assembly complex into hands of lawmakers who showed solidarity and posed for some photographs amid cheering of “Madam Speaker.”

Meranda has equally occupied the speaker’s office at the assembly.