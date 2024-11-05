New Education Minister reverses policy of 18-year entry for varsity admission

Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, has reversed his predecessor’s policy of 18 years as entry age for University admission.

The policy initiated by Professor Tahir Mamman, former Minister of Education, had generated controversy.

But while briefing journalists upon assumption of office, on Tuesday, Alausa said the policy was detrimental to the federal government’s efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He said it is also not sustainable for the education sector, explaining that the 16-year age limit would be maintained and exceptions would be granted for “gifted children”.

The new minister also said going forward, Nigeria’s education system will be 80 percent practical and 20 percent classroom/ theoretical.

Alausa said practical education will help to curb the unemployment situation in Nigeria as tertiary institutions will not continue churning out graduates on a yearly basis without jobs for Nigerians.

He said the federal government will work with private sector operators for the training of students to unleash their potential.

Alausa was among the 10 ministers who got new portfolios after last month’s cabinet reshuffle which led to the exit of his predecessor.

He was formerly Minister of State for Health.