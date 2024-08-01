NBA confirms Suleja killing, vows to take action

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has confirmed the killings in Suleja area of Niger State, vowing to take action. Daily Trust had reported how some…

Daily Trust had reported how some persons were killed when security operatives forcefully dispersed the crowd of protesters who blocked a major road, leaving passengers trapped for hours.

When contacted over the shooting, Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman of the Niger Police Command, had said he would verify and get back to our reporter but he never did.

In a statement he later issued on the protest, the police image maker was silent on the deaths, but he said some hoodlums were arrested.

However, the Chairman of Suleja branch of NBA, Abdullahi Liman, told our correspondent on telephone that as directed by the national president of the NBA, he had gone to the residence of one of deceased, Yahaya Nda Isah, to get credible information for further action.

“The national level of the NBA has asked all the branches to constitute monitoring committees in respect of the protest.

“So, we are going around to see what is really happening. I got information that a man was shot dead and I came to the house of the victim (Yahaya Nda Isah) to confirm things for myself and I have seen the corpse.

“So, what we are doing now is to gather information in respect of the incident and I will reach out to the national level so that we know what to do next in respect of the issue. This cannot be denied.”

Daily Trust had earlier reported how NBA promised to provide pro bono legal service for any peaceful protesters assaulted or intimidated during the nationwide hunger protest.

NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), had directed chairpersons in all 130 NBA branches across the country to monitor the protest, saying the measures were in recognition of the fundamental and guaranteed constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and protest.