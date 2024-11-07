National grid suffers fresh collapse

The National grid has suffered yet another collapse, plunging the county into another round of darkness.

The collapse which happened around 11:28am, on Thursday, is the second this week and 10th in 2024.

A check on Independent System Operator, an autonomous arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed all power plants connected to the grid didn’t produce any electricity around 12pm.

The ISO’s website showed the generation plants produced an average of 2,323 megawatt of electricity around 11am but reading 0.00MW for 12pm.

As of the time of filing this report, TCN is yet to state the reason for the collapse.

Confirming the development, Jos Disco stated that the current outage being experienced within its franchise is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred this morning at about 11:28 hours of today, Thursday, 7th November 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.”

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy.”