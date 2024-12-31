Tax reform row: My people firmly with me, Bauchi gov replies Presidency

Governor Bala Mohammed has responded to the criticism of the presidency on the proposed tax reforms, refuting the allegation that the state under his watch has not made progress commensurate with the excess fund from received the Federal Government.

Speaking when the Christian community in Bauchi paid him a visit during the Christmas holiday, the governor said the tax reform bills which are before the National Assembly are skewed to favour only one section of the country.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to backtrack on the tax policy reforms, saying it could lead to anarchy.

But in a statement on Monday, Sunday Dare, the president’s special adviser on media and public communication, described Mohammed’s remarks as “inflammatory rhetoric” and “direct threats toward the federal government”.

He said the governor’s comments were “particularly concerning and does not reflect the constructive dialogue needed between state and FG”.

Dare also noted that Mohammed’s remarks did not reflect the collective views of Northern Nigeria.

He advised Mohammed to focus on addressing poverty and ensuring the effective use of federal resources rather than issuing threats.

“It bears noting that Bauchi State has received N144 billion (State and LGA) in federal allocations under the current administration — a significant increase from previous disbursements,” the statement read.

“Yet his state continues to grapple with serious developmental challenges and high poverty rates. Rather than issuing threats, his energy might be better directed toward implementing effective poverty alleviation programs and ensuring transparent utilization of these federal resources.” But responding in a statement, Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, said it was unfair to accuse Mohammed of branding the Federal Government’s tax reform as “anti-North” and unfairly criticizing the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To start with, it is the height of mischief that Governor Bala Mohammed’s candid advice on the dangers of proceeding with bad decisions or policies that could worsen the plight of the masses, has been taken out of context, as a threat on the presidency. It would have been out of character for him to threaten the President or the presidency, an institution for which he has the greatest respect.”

“His remarks were essentially precautionary, given the deep-seated frustrations caused by the prevailing economic situation. and were aimed at ensuring that the proposed tax reforms are equitable, inclusive, and sensitive to the unique socio-economic challenges of the constituent parts of the country. His overall aim, as he has always done, was to foster dialogue and advocate for policies that protect the interests of ordinary Nigerians, particularly those in economically disadvantaged states.

“When Governor Bala Mohammed asserted that the Presidency’s attempt to shove the discredited tax reforms down the throat of Nigerians was a recipe for anarchy, he spoke from the position of someone who is closer to the populace and who carries the mandate of not only the over seven million people of Bauchi State but who also possesses an intimate knowledge of a very significant subregional group in the country. It is not by accident that his genuine reservation against the tax reforms coincides with those of some APC governors who have consistently warned against implementing the proposed reform in its present form. Therefore, it smacks of a disingenuous attempt at blackmail and a throwback to the insensitivity of the Government to single Bala Mohammed out for inquisition. Could it be because he is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

“If the Presidency had genuinely desired an all-inclusive tax reform that would command the buy-in of various stakeholder and subnational groups in the country, it could have subjected a draft to discussion before railroading it to the National Assembly. It did not. Even when it was given a soft landing by the National Economic Council, NEC, a body headed by the Vice President of the country and which, by that token, was expected to command the respect of the President, its advice that the reform be taken back was blatantly disregarded. So, who is against dialogue?”

On the allegation of high poverty rate, the statement said the claim of humongous federal allocations received under Mohammed’s administration is both misleading and unfair.

“It is common knowledge that Bauchi State has faced systemic socio-economic challenges inherited over decades. Over time, these challenges have been compounded by our compatriots fleeing for their lives from the insecurity in other states as well as other existential challenges confronting them. Despite this, the Bala Mohammed administration has leveraged resources to deliver impactful development projects that have significantly improved the quality of life of the citizens. Contrary to the Presidency’s claims, Bauchi State under Governor Bala Mohammed has made remarkable progress in key sectors.”

Gidado listed achievements of the governor across various sectors, saying evidence abounds.

“Finally, the Bauchi State Government is satisfied that the people of Bauchi State stand firmly behind their governor, whose achievements speak volumes about his dedication to constitutionalism, progress and all-inclusive people-oriented service,” the statement concluded.