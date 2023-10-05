Mohbad’s childhood friend surrenders 24 hours after being declared wanted

Owodunni Ibrahim popularly, aka, Primeboy, who was declared wanted over the death of Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has surrendered to the police. The…

Owodunni Ibrahim popularly, aka, Primeboy, who was declared wanted over the death of Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has surrendered to the police.

The Lagos State Police Command had declared him wanted and placed a N1 million bounty on him.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman of the Lagos police command, the actions were taken after Primeboy, who was MohBad’s childhood friend, failed to honour invitation sent to him over the singer’s death.

There were unconfirmed reports that Primeboy hit the deceased with a fetish object during a face-off between the duo.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Hundeyin said, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

Music star, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his ally Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, were on Wednesday remanded over the death of Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, and was buried the next day, but the police exhumed his corpse for autopsy purposes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...