Military bans drone operation in North East

Operations Hadin Kai, the Joint Task Force of the military in the North East has banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), popularly known as drones in the region.

Air Component Commander, Air Commodore UU.Idris, who gave the directive in a signal sighted by Daily Trust said the use of drones without permission amidst poses threats in the Borno, Yobe and Adamawa,(BAY) states.

He decried that governments agencies and private individuals operates the drones without consent of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

The statement, “The proliferation of drones for domestic and commercial purposes has led to serious security concerns. These concerns mainly stem from their possible use by non-state actors and criminal elements for subversive and offensive activities.

“More disturbing is that government agencies and private individuals operate these drones without due regard to the extant regulations on their operations.

” Also, the non-state actors have perfected the use of drones against military targets and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) as witnessed in other climes. Recently, there have been reports of drone sightings and unauthorized drone operations in the Theatre. On 7January 2025 for instance, a passenger onboard an NGO flight from Maiduguri to Monguno was intercepted with a drone during a search at the helipad.

“The drone was confiscated, and an investigation is ongoing. These incidents among others revealed trends by individuals to operate drones without due course to safety and security with detrimental consequences.

“The Air Component OPERATION HADIN KAI (AC OPHK) is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and regulating aerial platform operations including aircraft and drones in the North East Theatre. This is aimed at deconfiicting the airspace to ensure safety and security for all operators in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa airspace. Considering this, it is pertinent to reiterate the ban on drone operations in the North East Theatre as directed by the Appropriate Superior Authority.

” It is noteworthy to state that breaches of this restriction no matter how insignificant would be viewed very seriously. In view of the aforementioned, you are please requested to strictly comply with the regulation on the ban on drone operation in the North East Theatre comprising Borno, Yobe and Adamawa airspace in the interest of safety and security.”