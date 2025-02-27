‘Meranda Remains Speaker’, Majority Lawmakers reject Obasa

Some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rejected the dramatic return of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the assembly.

They said Mojisola Meranda, elected following Obasa’s removal on January 13, remains the speaker of the parliament.

Daily Trust had reported how Obasa stormed the assembly complex in company with security details on Thursday.

Meranda had been under pressure to vacate the office following President Bola Tinubu’s alleged displeasure with the removal of Obasa.

News broke out earlier on Thursday that Meranda’s security details had been withdrawn and that of Obasa restored in a move to return the sixth time lawmaker.

“Currently, Obasa has forced his way into the assembly chamber,” a source told Daily Trust.

Our correspondent reports that Obasa who currently has suit before the court challenging his removal later presided over a plenary with some members in attendance.

Obasa also reportedly declared that he has resumed office as the speaker.

But speaking with journalists at the assembly complex on Thursday, some lawmakers refuted Obasa’s claim that he remains the speaker.

About 36 lawmakers reaffirmed their support for Meranda, insisting that she is the speaker of the assembly.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, stated that they remain committed to ensuring that Obasa’s removal stands.

“He was not elected as Speaker by his constituency. We endured his master-slave leadership for nearly a decade. Now, we’ve had enough, and we’re not backing down,” he stated.