Meranda missing as Obasa presides over plenary

Impeached Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, on Thursday presided over the State House of Assembly’s plenary session.

Obasa had stormed the house moments after his security details were restored while those of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda were withdrawn in preparation for his return.

He, however, made what was described as a triumphant return to the House for the first time after he was impeached by 36 lawmakers on January 13.

Obasa objected to the decision on grounds that the process was illegal and took the matter to court.

On Thursday, he returned to the Assembly to preside over a plenary with a few lawmakers in attendance.

They include Hon. Nuraini Akinsanya, Hon. Yinka Eso, Hon. Jubreel Kareem and Hon. Noheem Adams.

Obasa in his speech, noted the pivotal role of the legislative arm in democracy.