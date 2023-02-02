BREAKING: ‘Many’ trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Many persons are currently trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed in the Gwarinmpa area of Abuja on Thursday morning. Details of the incident are…

Details of the incident are sketchy at the time of this report but sources said some dead bodies have been recovered.

Details of the incident are sketchy at the time of this report but sources said some dead bodies have been recovered.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying her team had rescued 11 persons.

“The persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims,” she said.

Details later…