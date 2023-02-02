✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Top Story

BREAKING: ‘Many’ trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Many persons are currently trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed in the Gwarinmpa area of Abuja on Thursday morning. Details of the incident are…

Many persons are currently trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed in the Gwarinmpa area of Abuja on Thursday morning.

Details of the incident are sketchy at the time of this report but sources said some dead bodies have been recovered.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying her team had rescued 11 persons.

“The persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims,” she said.

Details later…

 

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories