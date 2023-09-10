BREAKING: Many killed in fresh Boat Mishap

At least 24 farmers lost their lives while several others are missing in a mishap involving a passenger boat in Gbajibo Community, Mokwa Local Government…

Sources said the victims were from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankeiade, all in Mokwa LGA.

Chairman, Mokwa LGA, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, confirmed the incident, saying 21 corpses had so far been recovered b local divers.

He added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Sunday morning.

Officials of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, however, said they were collecting data to know the number of people involved but confirmed the incident.

Our correspondent could not establish the number of passengers on board as at the time of filing this report.

The development comes days after a boat conveying some persons, especially women and children, capsized in Yola, leading to loss of lives.

As of Sunday morning, rescue officials were still at the scene.

