Many feared dead, vehicles burnt as gas tanker explodes in Abuja

A gas tanker has exploded at Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi highway.
The incident, which occured on Wednesday evening has reportedly destroyed several vehicles, raising fears of multiple casualties.
It has also caused severe gridlock along the usually busy axis.
In a telephone conversation with Daily Trust, a witness, Fatima Diamond, said: “The incident happened so fast. Several vehicles were burnt.
“I personally counted five vehicles, but I learnt it affected over 20 vehicles. I had to quickly find my way through the help of a motorcycle.”
Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, quoted other witnesses as describing scenes of horror as people scrambled for safety.
Several vehicles were instantly consumed by the fire, trapping occupants inside.
Emergency responders, including fire service personnel and medical teams, rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and assist victims.
“I saw the tanker coming at high speed, swerving dangerously before it crashed. Within seconds, there was an explosion, and fire spread everywhere,” said a survivor who managed to escape from a nearby vehicle.
