BREAKING: Man promoting spread of Russian flag arrested in Kano

One of the men behind the spread of Russian flag in Kano, North West Nigeria, has been arrested.

Daily Trust reports that thousands of Nigerians who joined the #EndBadGovernance protest are waving the foreign flags in different parts of the country.

The trend started last week in few places where protest held, but by Monday, the number of those waving the flags increased by a wide margin.

The development comes after President Bola Tinubu warned protesters against being used to promote an unconstitutional agenda.

“Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come. Let us choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen. Now that we have been enjoying democratic governance for 25 years, do not let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey. Forward ever, backward never!” he had said

On Monday, the police cracked down on a tailor in Kano, including some of the youths using the flag to protest.

The tailor simply identified as Ahmed was said to be in possession of some Russian flags at the time of his arrest.

He has since been taken into custody for interrogation.