Man killed as filling station, NCC complex are burnt down in Kano

One person identified as Ismael Ahmad Musa has been killed in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The victim, a resident of Hotoro Danmarke, was confirmed dead by his brother, Mubarak, on Thursday.

It is unclear if he was among the protesters who trooped to the streets.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Daily Trust also reports that another victim who reportedly sustained serious injuries is battling for his life at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

He was suspected to also have been hit by a stray bullet.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) office in Kano has been set ablaze

A large number of youths, who were armed with dangerous weapons, also took over major roads in Kano., according to NAN

The newly constructed office was scheduled for inauguration next week.

In the Hotoro area of Kano, all shops were closed while a filling station and a Rufaida shop were also set ablaze.

Some residents urged the authorities to take immediate action to restore order and protect lives and property in the state.

A resident of Charanchi in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, Isa Musa, described the current situation as a threat to humanity.

Musa urged the police to deploy additional personnel to the area to address the deteriorating security situation and restore order.

“The situation requires prompt action to ensure the safety and security of residents, protect property, and maintain law and order in the metropolis,“ he said.