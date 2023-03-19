BREAKING: Makinde defeats APC’s Folarin to clinch second term

Governor Seyi Makinde has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in Oyo State.
Makinde, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party to win the election.
According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Makinde polled 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, Folarin, who got 256,685 votes.
Below are the details of the results:
A 38357
AA 387
AAC 524
ADC 2407
ADP 2512
APC 256685
APGA 627
BP 101
LP 1500
NNPP 964
NRM 1709
PDP 563756
SDP 2834
Total Valid Votes: 874672
Rejected Votes: 14920
Total Votes Cast 889592