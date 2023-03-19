BREAKING: Makinde defeats APC’s Folarin to clinch second term

Governor Seyi Makinde has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in Oyo State. Makinde, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic…

Makinde, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party to win the election.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Makinde polled 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, Folarin, who got 256,685 votes.

Below are the details of the results:

A 38357

AA 387

AAC 524

ADC 2407

ADP 2512

APC 256685

APGA 627

BP 101

LP 1500

NNPP 964

NRM 1709

PDP 563756

SDP 2834

Total Valid Votes: 874672

Rejected Votes: 14920

Total Votes Cast 889592