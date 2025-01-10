Makinde appoints new Alaafin of Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The development comes two years after the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, former occupier of the throne and the crisis that trailed appointment of his successor.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, said the governor had consented to the appointment of a new king whom he said was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

The Commissioner prayed that his reign would bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic Oyo Kingdom.

“Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Seyi Makinde as the new Alaafin of Oyo,” the statement read.

He said the announcement ends the legal and social disputes that followed the passing of the former Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who died on April 22, 2022.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, urged the people of Oyo to lend their support to the new Alaafin.

“This decision has put to rest all the socio-legal controversies that have arisen since the transition of the late Oba Adeyemi. We urge the people of Oyo State to support the new Alaafin and join the government in celebrating this historic moment,” he said.

On Thursday, five Kingmakers in Oyo had asked the governor not to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool, saying they had chosen Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin.

The Kingmakers – High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo – warned the governor against embarking on any step that could be seen as illegal.

Their message was conveyed in a letter written and signed on their behalf by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN.

“We have just been reliably ínformed by our clients that you have just through the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and Chairmen of Atiba and Oyo East Local Government appointed (i) Chief Odurinde Olusegun Alajagba of Ajagba) (ii) Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye (Alago-Oja of Ago Oja) as warrant kíngmakers to join High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) to kick start the process of selecting another candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.

“The two Local Government Chairmen and the said warrant chiefs and High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) who are not in support of the decision of the majority of the Kingmakers that selected Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alafin-elect were summoned today 9h January, 2025 to the office of the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs where they were ordered to commence a fresh process to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.”

They explained that since there was a pending court case on the matter, the Governor’s attempt to kickstart a new process was a disregard to his oath of office, legal and constitutional duty to abide by the constitution and give utmost regard to the court.

They also noted that the Governor’s move is similar to his past action when he disregarded a pending case before the court and proceeded to dissolve a democratically elected Local Government Chairmen which the Supreme Court eventually condemned and described as a “disturbing ugly face of impunity displayed by the Governor of Oyo State, tantamounting to executive lawlessness.”