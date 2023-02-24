LG Chairman dies after meeting on Presidential poll

The chairman of Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, Mrs Esther Bassey, is dead. Sources told Daily Trust that Bassey died after…

The chairman of Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, Mrs Esther Bassey, is dead.

Sources told Daily Trust that Bassey died after attending a meeting on how to perfect strategies for Saturday’s election.

Commenting on the development, one of the deceased aides said the late chairman who was fondly called Queen of the South was hale and hearty last night.

“She attended a series of meetings to prepare for tomorrow’s presidential election. She held some meetings yesterday close to the night.

“She showed no signs of exhaustions or sickness when she retired later in the evening”, one of the aides said.

The former council boss reportedly passed on in her sleep around 4am in Calabar.

The deceased was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)