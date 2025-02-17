Lagos Speaker ‘under pressure’ to resign as DSS seals office

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, may resign today, according to sources.

This is just as officials of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) stormed her office sealing it in the process.

Sources said armed security personnel have taken over the premises of the House at Alausa, Ikeja, and environs.

This comes few weeks after the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was impeached but his impeachment has created crisis in the house, with Obasa rejecting it.

There are indications that Obasa might return as the Speaker following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust reports that aside from Meranda, the offices of her deputy and clerk of the house were also sealed off.

Today’s plenary has not commenced as of the time of this report.

Daily Trust reports that the ongoing imbroglio at the assembly following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on January 13 has not abated.

Monday’s drama is coming a few days after Obasa, who was removed for alleged abuse of office and corruption, had dragged the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state especially the highest decision making body, GAC, have been divided over the removal of Obasa as the speaker and election of Meranda as a replacement.

The GAC held a marathon meeting with the house recently amidst report of planned of the reinstatement of Obasa

Obasa, in a motion at the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, is challenging the legality of his removal from office.

The motion was filed on Wednesday, 12 February, 2025, named the Lagos State House of Assembly and Meranda, current Speaker of , as defendants.

In the suit filed by his lawyers, led by Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN, Obasa is seeking several reliefs, among which are: “An order fixing a date for the expeditious hearing of the originating summons.

“An order of this Honourable Court abridging the time within which the Defendants may file their response by way of counter affidavits/written addresses as specified by the Rules of this Honourable Court, to 7 days after the hearing and determination of this Application.

“An order of this Honourable Court abridging the time within which the Plaintiff/Applicant may file its Reply of points law, as specified in the Rules of this Honourable Court, to 3 days of the service of the Defendants processes on him.”

Obasa’s application is predicated on nine grounds, including the interpretation of various sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended), and the Rules and Standing Order of the Lagos State House of Assembly.