Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate, Alex Otti, has been declared winner of the Abia State governorship election.

Professor Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer of the election, declared Otti the winner at the state collation centre on Wednesday evening.

He said Otti scored a total of 175,467 votes to beat his main challenger, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who won a total of 88,529 votes.

