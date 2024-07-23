Labour Party Senator Joins APC

Ezenwa Onyewuchi, lawmaker representing Imo-East Senatorial District, has dumped the Labour Party (LP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Onyewuchi left the party one year…

Onyewuchi left the party one year after winning the 2023 senatorial election on the platform of the opposition party.

In his letter of defection, Onyewuchi also declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“This decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored my election into the senate.

“We give our unflinching support to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and of course, support his administration aimed at achieving sustainable development for our country,” the letter partly read.

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was in the chamber when the letter was read.

Uzodimma is a former senator.

Onyewuchi had officially announced his defection to the Labour Party in June 2022.

In a letter addressed to then Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Onyewuchi had said: “I wish to inform Mr. President and distinguished senators of my defection from the People’s Democratic Party to the Labour Party. This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters.”