BREAKING: Kwankwaso defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Kano State, beating his closest challenger, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress with 479,938 votes.

Kano state, which has about 5,792,848 voters, had a total of 1,769,525 accredited voters, according to the results announced at the INEC collation centre in Kano by Professor Lawan Suleiman Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University.

In the final analysis of the votes where a total of 1,746,410 voters exercise their franchise, Kwankwaso polled 997,279 to defeat Tinubu who polled 517,341; Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who polled 131,716 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 28,513

Kwankwaso, a two-term former governor of Kano state, won in 36 of the 44 local government areas while Tinubu won the remaining 8 local government areas.

The local governments won by Kwankwaso are: Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Kibiya, Kura, Gezawa, Minijibir, Warawa, Gabasawa, Sumaila, Rogo, Dawakin Tofa, Karaye, Dambatta, Dawakin Kudu, Tofa, Madobi, Bunkure, Bebeji, Rano, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil and Tarauni.

Others are: Gaya, Ungogo, Kiru, Garko, Tsanyawa, Tudunwada, Kumbotso, Kano Municipal, Takai, Fagge, Nasarawa, Gwale and Dala.

Tinubu’s APC, however, emerged victorious in Makoda, Kunchi, Bagwai, Doguwa, Bichi, Gwarzo, Kabo and Shanono.

Total votes cast at the polls stood at 1,702,005 while rejected votes stood at 44,405 which meant there was a total of 1,746410.