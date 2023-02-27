✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Kwankwaso defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Kano State,…

Kano state, which has about 5,792,848 voters, had a total of 1,769,525 accredited voters, according to the results announced at the INEC collation centre in Kano by Professor Lawan Suleiman Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University.

In the final analysis of the votes where a total of 1,746,410 voters exercise their franchise, Kwankwaso polled 997,279 to defeat Tinubu who polled 517,341; Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who polled 131,716 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 28,513

Kwankwaso, a two-term former governor of Kano state, won in 36 of the 44 local government areas while Tinubu won the remaining 8 local government areas.

Kwankwaso leading with over 270,000 votes in Kano

Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Niger

The local governments won by Kwankwaso are: Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Kibiya, Kura, Gezawa, Minijibir, Warawa, Gabasawa, Sumaila, Rogo, Dawakin Tofa, Karaye, Dambatta, Dawakin Kudu, Tofa, Madobi, Bunkure, Bebeji, Rano, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil and Tarauni.

Others are: Gaya, Ungogo, Kiru, Garko, Tsanyawa, Tudunwada, Kumbotso, Kano Municipal, Takai, Fagge, Nasarawa, Gwale and Dala.

Tinubu’s APC, however, emerged victorious in Makoda, Kunchi, Bagwai, Doguwa, Bichi, Gwarzo, Kabo and Shanono.

Total votes cast at the polls stood at 1,702,005 while rejected votes stood at 44,405 which meant there was a total of 1,746410.

