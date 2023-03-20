BREAKING: Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima storm INEC office amid anxiety over gov’ship result

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Gakadima, a leader of the party, have stormed the office of…

The duo are outside the INEC office with thousands of the party supporters.

Results for the governorship election were collated there and figures from all the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were announced, with opposition party in clear lead.

However, returning officer for the election, said he needed time to work on the forms. This fueled suspicion among party agents and supporters in the collation hall, but the electoral officials assured them that everything wss under control.

Details later…