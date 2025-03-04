BREAKING: Kidnappers kill ex-Immigration CG in Abuja

David Shikfu Parradang, former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has been killed by kidnappers in Abuja.

Citing sources, counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, Parradang, said Parradang was abducted in the Area 1 axis of Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday.

Makama said after being trailed from a bank where he had withdrawn money, the assailants took the cash from him before eventually killing him.

“The tragic incident has raised fresh concerns over security in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly regarding the increasing cases of kidnappings and targeted attacks,” Makama said in a post.

Parradang, who served in the NIS for over 30 years, held various positions across the country, including Comptroller General.

He served in Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Enugu, and the Federal Capital Territory. He also attended several professional courses both within Nigeria and internationally.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and was a distinguished graduate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Security agencies have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his abduction and killing, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Nigerian Immigration Service is yet to confirm the tragic development but an official at Immigration headquarters in Abuja said it is true.

“The report is true but we need to wait for Immigration authorities to make official publication,” he said.