BREAKING: Kano Tribunal judges absent in court, deliver judgment via Zoom

Judges of the Kano governorship election tribunal are not physically in court.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Journalists, lawyers, party members and many others were denied access into the court.

Daily Trust had reported how the Secretariat said there would be no live broadcast of the judgment and that the few journalists admitted into the court would not make use of smartphones or cameras.

Top security officials had earlier told Daily Trust that they did not know the whereabouts of the judges and that it was possible that the proceeding would be virtual.

When the proceedings commenced before 10, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Chairman of the three-member panel, spoke via Zoom.

Details later…

