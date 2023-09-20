Kano Tribunal goes on recess ahead of final verdict

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has gone on recess ahead of its verdict on the election. The All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed…

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has gone on recess ahead of its verdict on the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed a petition to challenge the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Daily Trust had reported how the judges stayed away from the court on Wednesday and commenced proceedings virtually.

Access to the court was only limited to 50 persons, according to the Kano Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel.

The tribunal had dismissed the Preliminary Objection challenging the petition on grounds that the language used did not comply with the Electoral Act.

It also agreed with APC that there was substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

On the second Preliminary Objection, the Tribunal ruled in favour of INEC that the issue of sponsorship and membership of Gov Yusuf is a party internal affair

But the tribunal dismissed the third Preliminary Objection by INEC which challenged the petition on the grounds that Yusuf Gawuna, APC candidate, was not joined.

The tribunal is expected to give its verdict later.

Follow our liveblog to get updates on the judgement.

