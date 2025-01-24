Kano rejects police alarm, alleges plot to scuttle religious event

The Kano State Government has accused the police of attempting to disrupt an annual religious event.

Addressing journalists at the Emir’s Palace on Friday evening, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, dismissed the alarm earlier raised by the police.

Daily Trust had reported how the Kano Police Command stated that it had received intelligence reports about suspected terrorists planning to attack public gatherings in key locations across the state.

Reacting, Waiya said the police had unfairly blocked the venue of the National Tijjaniyya Maulud, a religious event that has held annually for 39 years.

“Kano State, as a historical center of Islamic scholarship and religious harmony, remains committed to upholding and supporting activities that promote peace, unity, and spiritual growth.”

“This action is not only unnecessary but also unjustified, as there has been no report of any security threat in Kano State that would warrant such an extreme measure. The presence of security operatives at the venue of this significant religious activity is unwarranted and unacceptable.”

The commissioner said despite police action, the Maulud would proceed as scheduled at Kofar Mata Stadium, assuring interested attendees that the state government would not allow any disruption.

“The National Tijjaniyya Maulud will hold as planned from 8:00 AM at Kofar Mata Stadium. This religious gathering is organized by a legitimately registered and recognized body, and any attempt to obstruct it would be a violation of the citizens’ right to lawful assembly and religious practice in Nigeria,” Waiya declared.

He further urged the Federal Government to withdraw its security agencies from the venue immediately, stressing that Kofar Mata Stadium is a property of the Kano State Government.

“There is no justification for any external force to obstruct a legitimate religious gathering. “Kano State has always been a beacon of peace and religious tolerance, and we will not accept any form of intimidation or undue interference in our internal affairs,” he said.