BREAKING: Kano gov’t resumes demolition of ‘illegal’ structures

Kano state government has resumed demolition of structures built on public places that were allegedly sold out by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This is coming barely a few days after two former governors of the state – Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ganduje – were involved in heated exchanges over the demolitions.

The duo had visited President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, and issue of the demolitions was raised.

While Ganduje said he told the president that the demolition was illegal and dangerous for the state, Kwankwaso claimed he told the president that the former governor had sold out significant places, including mosques and grave yards.

But in the early hours of Sunday, the demolition continued, and according to the list, buildings to be demolished were shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa facing IBB road and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

Eyewitnesses said, the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) under the instruction of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf demolished part of Government Girls Secondary School, Dukawiya, in the state metropolis.

In the wake of criticism that trailed the exercise, the Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, had reiterated the government’s commitment to continue with the demolitions.

