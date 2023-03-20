BREAKING: Kano govt declares dawn to dusk curfew as residents await election result

The Kano state government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew, which it said was in a view to avoid breakdown of law and order…

The Kano state government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew, which it said was in a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, the announcement was issued Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

Daily Trust reports that while results from all the 44 LGAs have been read out by the collation officers with NNPP leading with over 120,000 votes, the final declaration has been delayed since 3am due to issues on the cancelled votes.

The Returning Officer was however about to start declaration of the results by 6:48am when the APC agent at the collation centre began making observations.