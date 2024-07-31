Kano Gov invites protesters to Govt House, warns against violence

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said the government will not entertain any form of violence during the forthcoming planned protests. Yusuf said…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said the government will not entertain any form of violence during the forthcoming planned protests.

Yusuf said this call while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.

The governor emphasized that, “protests will not take us anywhere. I urge those who wish to exercise their right to protest to refrain from engaging in any behavior that could be exploited by agents of destruction.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

“I assure you that the government will not tolerate such actions. Instead, I extend an invitation to those who wish to demonstrate to come to the Government House, where I will be happy to listen to their grievances and engage in constructive dialogue.”

He highlighted the state government’s efforts towards implementing policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the well-being of citizens, showcasing Kano’s blessings.

“We are united in our quest for positive change that will yield the desired objectives of peace, progress, and political stability. However, I must emphasize that social media has had a negative impact by allowing the abuse of leaders, which will not help us achieve our goals.

“This must stop, as it will only hinder our progress. We are facing a critical situation of hunger and other challenges, and we must work together to address them constructively.

“Our administration is currently sponsoring over 1,000 students pursuing various courses in foreign countries. We are also actively working to empower women and combat poverty in the state through a monthly program, which has already benefited over 5,000 women with a monthly stipend of N50,000, totaling over N260 million.

“Additionally, we are committed to providing access to clean drinking water in all metropolitan areas. Furthermore, we have recently procured N1 billion worth of fertilizer, and distributed free of charge to rural communities, aiming to boost food production and support agricultural development.

“We will not condone any form of violence or destructive behavior during the protest. The destruction of government property and looting of shops will not be tolerated,” he emphasised.