✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Kano Gov Announces Return Of Sanusi As Emir

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano. He made the announcement…

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II
Muhammadu Sanusi II

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

He made the announcement after signing the new emirate council law at Government House, Kano, on Thursday

The governor signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in his administration.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had dethroned Sanusi in 2020, after a personal rift.

Before dethroning Sanusi, he had split Kano emirate into five. – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

But the Kano House of Assembly repealed the law, on Thursday.

The new law states that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former positions.

The Commissioner for Local Government shall oversee all transitional arrangements, including how to deal with the assets and liabilities of the abolished Emirates and the new structures created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.

Similarly, all the affected Emirs of the five Emirates have been directed to handover properties in their possessions to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories