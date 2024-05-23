Kano Gov Announces Return Of Sanusi As Emir

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano. He made the announcement…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

He made the announcement after signing the new emirate council law at Government House, Kano, on Thursday

The governor signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in his administration.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had dethroned Sanusi in 2020, after a personal rift.

Before dethroning Sanusi, he had split Kano emirate into five. – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

But the Kano House of Assembly repealed the law, on Thursday.

The new law states that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former positions.

The Commissioner for Local Government shall oversee all transitional arrangements, including how to deal with the assets and liabilities of the abolished Emirates and the new structures created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.

Similarly, all the affected Emirs of the five Emirates have been directed to handover properties in their possessions to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.