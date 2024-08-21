Kano anti-graft agency blocks N160m, to quiz Kwankwaso’s nephew Thursday

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has secured a post no debit on account linked to the alleged local government contract scam in…

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has secured a post no debit on account linked to the alleged local government contract scam in the state, blocking N160million while moving to recover N440million.

This is as investigators of the commission are expected to continue the quizzing of some of the key figures in the investigation.

It was also gathered that Musa Garba Kwankwaso, nephew of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be quizzed by the investigators, on Thursday.

He is expected to answer questions regarding the involvement of his company, Novomed Pharmaceuticals, in the alleged contract scam.

The contract, said to have been awarded without due process, involves each local government paying about N9 million monthly, amounting to N396 million in total every month.

The scandal came to the fore when Bello Galadanchi, a United States-born Nigerian filmmaker and content creator, alleged that the state government directed each of the 44 local government councils to pay about N10 million for the drug supply, with the contract awarded exclusively to Novomed Pharmaceuticals.

According to Galadanchi, 25 local governments, including Tofa, Bebeji, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa, Doguwa, Kumbotso, Tudun Wada, Gezawa, Ungogo, Warawa, Ajingi, Kabo, Kura, Madobi, Bichi, Gwarzo, Rogo, Garun Mallam, Takai, Shanono, Kiru, Makoda, Nasarawa, and Gabasawa, have already made payments for August to the company’s account.

Critics had alleged lack of transparency in the dealings of the local governments’ interim management committees appointed by Governor Yusuf in March, after the tenures of the elected council chairmen expired.

Governor Yusuf had, late last week, distanced himself from the contract by denying prior knowledge of the deal and ordering an immediate probe into the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, the chairman of the PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji, said: “We’ve already issued invitations to about five or six individuals, including the permanent secretary of the Ministry for Local Governments, the Director of Planning, and the Director of Local Government Inspection”.

He said the commission also summoned the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano State, the state secretary of the association, as well as the chairman of the Local Governments Directors of Personnel Management Forum. Also invited is the public relations officer of the forum.