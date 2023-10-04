UPDATED: Akpabio orders journalists out as Ministerial Nominee Collapses during screening

A ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Wednesday slumped during his confirmation at the Senate. Balarabe was the second nominee to be…

A ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Wednesday slumped during his confirmation at the Senate.

Balarabe was the second nominee to be screened after Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

The incident happened more than 15 minutes into Balarabe’s screening exercise at the Senate plenary.

The nominee, who was standing on the podium, collapsed when Kaduna South Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, was speaking about Balarabe’s administrative experience in Kaduna.

After Balarabe had finished reading his profile before the senators, the Kaduna lawmaker, while endorsing Balarabe’s ministerial nomination, said all the three senators from the state have no objection to his nomination.

Senator Katung had not finished his remarks when the nominee collapsed, prompting the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to shout, “Give him water, give him water and sugar.”

Akpabio ordered journalists and camera out of the Senate chamber while the live streaming of the screening was also halted.

Daily Trust gathered that the nominee was being revived inside the Senate chamber at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...