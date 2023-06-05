Judiciary workers declare nationwide strike over fuel subsidy

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared industrial action over the removal of fuel subsidy. The pump price of fuel tripled after President…

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared industrial action over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The pump price of fuel tripled after President Bola Tinubu declared that fuel subsidy was gone.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had directed its retail station to jerk up the price of fuel per litre from N197 to between N488 and N570.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had subsequently declared nationwide strike, with effect from Wednesday.

In a statement, JUSUN’s General Secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, directed all branches and chapters of the union to begin nationwide mobilisation and withdrawal of service from Wednesday.

“This followed a decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) at her meeting on 2nd June, 2023 over the increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through the NNPCL,” he said.

“All zonal vice presidents are to coordinate their zones by ensuring that branch and chapters chairmen mobilise their members for a total compliance.”

