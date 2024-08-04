✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

BREAKING: Join us on Monday or shut down, protesters threaten business owners in Jos

Hundreds of protesters in Jos, Plateau state capital, flooded the popular Bauchi Road, on Sunday, issuing a stern warning to all business owners to join…

Hundreds of protesters in Jos, Plateau state capital, flooded the popular Bauchi Road, on Sunday, issuing a stern warning to all business owners to join them on Monday or shut down.

The protesters said the move is to prevent damage to their properties.

According to the protesters, President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast failed to address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

They vowed to mobilise more people to come out to express their grievances and dissatisfaction with the broadcast, adding that the protest is the only way to voice their concern to government.

The protesters, comprising adults and young people, were seen carrying placards, leaves, and flags of different countries moving from streets to another to issue the warning, saying, “no business tomorrow. Everyone should come out tomorrow for the protest.”

The protesters’ major demand is the removal of the fuel subsidy and tackling insecurity in the country.

In his broadcast, Tinubu has ruled out the return of fuel subsidy, saying even though the decision to remove the fuel Subsidy was painful, it was necessary because it has constituted a noose around the economic “jugular of our Nation and impeded our economic development and progress”.

“I therefore took the painful yet necessary decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems which had constituted a noose around the economic jugular of our Nation and impeded our economic development and progress,” he had said.

 

Daily Trust reports that so far, the protest has been peaceful in Plateau, with hardly any incident of violence recorded.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories