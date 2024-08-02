✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story
Jigawa Protesters defy Curfew, return to the streets

By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse Despite 24-hour curfew imposed by Jigawa state government, hundreds of youths have returned to the streets in parts of Dutse,…

By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

Despite 24-hour curfew imposed by Jigawa state government, hundreds of youths have returned to the streets in parts of Dutse, capital of the state.

The government had declared curfew after widespread violence and destruction on the first day of the nationwide exercise.

Currently, security agencies are battling with the protesters around Zai area of the city.

According to one of the residents of Zai quarters, the operatives are struggling to prevent the youths from mounting roadblocks but the youths are fighting back.

“They have refused to beat retreat despite the teargas thrown at them by the security personnel,” the resident who craved anonymity said.

At Shuwarin, an outskirt of Dutse, youths have regrouped and continued with demonstration for the second day.

The protesters are attempting to get into the main parts of the state capital but are being restricted by security operatives.

An eye witness in Shuwarin said tens of youths, including under-aged boys, have been arrested by the police.

In Gumel town, the situation was relatively calm as security operatives blocked all major roads to prevent the protesters from regrouping.

Attempts to get update on the situation in places like Hadeji, Birnin Kudu-, Jahun, and Kazaure proved abortive as the Communication network was terribly bad at the time of filing this report.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration

