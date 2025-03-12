BREAKING: It’s not criminal offence to impeach Fubara –Wike

Former Rivers State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says his enstranged successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, should be impeached if found wanting accordingly.
He said politics is no play and impeaching Fubara would not amount to a criminal offence.
Wike, who said this during a media live chat on Wednesday, lamented that “three lawmakers”, in veiled referenced to members of the state Assembly loyal to Fubara, could make legislation.
He said, “Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence,” Wike stated.
“I cannot believe that in this country, we are now at the point where Nigerians are talking about where three members of the House will sit and make a law, and they are talking about going to the Supreme Court. Do we need to go to work.”
Rivers’ political crisis has taken a new dimension since a Supreme Court ruling recognised 27 pro-Wike lawmakers and nullified the local government election conducted in the state in October 2024.
Wike commended those who challenged illegality, noting that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.
“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected; they are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I travelled with my Speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing,” he said.
The former governor recalled how an elder statesman, Ferdinand Alabararba, who pushed for the emergence of an Ijaw governor, was eventually disrespected by the person he backed.
“This elder statesman cried; he almost cried. This boy later insulted this elder statesman; now he can’t go back to him for help. Ordinarily, these are the people who will call the family people. Forget about me,” Wike added.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.