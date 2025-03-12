BREAKING: It’s not criminal offence to impeach Fubara –Wike

Former Rivers State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says his enstranged successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, should be impeached if found wanting accordingly.

He said politics is no play and impeaching Fubara would not amount to a criminal offence.

Wike, who said this during a media live chat on Wednesday, lamented that “three lawmakers”, in veiled referenced to members of the state Assembly loyal to Fubara, could make legislation.

He said, “Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence,” Wike stated.

“I cannot believe that in this country, we are now at the point where Nigerians are talking about where three members of the House will sit and make a law, and they are talking about going to the Supreme Court. Do we need to go to work.”

Rivers’ political crisis has taken a new dimension since a Supreme Court ruling recognised 27 pro-Wike lawmakers and nullified the local government election conducted in the state in October 2024.

Wike commended those who challenged illegality, noting that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.

“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected; they are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I travelled with my Speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing,” he said.

The former governor recalled how an elder statesman, Ferdinand Alabararba, who pushed for the emergence of an Ijaw governor, was eventually disrespected by the person he backed.

“This elder statesman cried; he almost cried. This boy later insulted this elder statesman; now he can’t go back to him for help. Ordinarily, these are the people who will call the family people. Forget about me,” Wike added.