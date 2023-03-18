INEC uploads election results via BVAS

The Independent National ELectoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded some of the results of Saturday’s elections via Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). The non use of…

The Independent National ELectoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded some of the results of Saturday’s elections via Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The non use of BVAS for the February 25 election had created confidence crisis for the electoral body, which was heavily criticised by Nigerians and electoral officials.

Although the commission cited technical glitch as reason for not using BVAS for result transmission, many critics refused to accept the excuse.

However, the commission promised to improve and make use of the device in the ongoing election.

Daily Trust observed that the result of Ward 001, Polling Unit 039, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, was uploaded via BVAS around 1:58pm.

In the House of Assembly election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled six votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 13 votes.

Bayelsa is one of the states where there is no governorship but state assembly election.

WHAT IS BVAS?

BVAS is a device used to register voters. It accredits voters before voting on election day and is used for transmitting election results to the INEC viewing portal after voting.. It helps to scan the barcode or QR code on the PVC or voter’s register before voting.

BVAS doesn’t require Internet connectivity during voting. It only requires the Internet when transmitting election results to the INEC portal.